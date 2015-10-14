What’s Worse Than Helicopter Parenting? Drone Parenting

It was easy enough for my husband, Noah, and I to resist becoming the dreaded helicopter parents who micromanaged schoolwork, waited on our kids’ every whim, or obsessively monitored their electronic lives, when we were both running startup companies in Silicon Valley and our kids were not yet old enough to sext.

We were happily involved enough in the boys’ lives, but we also had our own meaningful deadlines—our own “homework” if you will—and meetings, and sociopolitical environments to navigate, as well as whole offices of other progeniture, otherwise known as employees, to mentor, and I’m sure too often, micromanage. We did not concern ourselves with whether or not our boys’ homework or reading was done by 6 p.m., because we needed to trust them to handle it. We didn’t know when the fifth-grade California mission project was due (nor did we build it for them), or map out test dates on family whiteboards and insist that they study intently. We didn’t run interference between our children and their teachers. School was their job, and our jobs were ours. When we arrived home for dinner in the evening, everyone was generally excited to see one another, discuss our days, and play a game, read, or watch a show.

Then we quit, or rather, Noah did well enough to quit, and my business began to fail. We both stopped working. We were a stay-at-home, mom-and-dad team fortunate enough (and extravagantly thankful) to have some time off to be with our two sons during their never-to-be-recovered adolescence. During that time, we didn’t exactly do their jobs for them, but I, at least, was surprised at how difficult it was not to push them along. I found myself in a bit of a midlife parenting crisis that felt, at times, even more emotionally challenging than juggling motherhood while cofounding a tech company.

Every day at 3 p.m. when our boys got home, we were there too. Noah was less prone to pester, and could be found doing his own thing—planting a garden, watching a movie, all those things one dreams of doing if work didn’t interfere—but I had taken on a different, new role. I made a snack and the boys told me what their homework was, and I worried over how they would get it done while also going to soccer practice, and getting some downtime that was spent productively.

Pretty quickly, the first things out of my mouth after school were often, “How much homework do you have today?” or “Where are you in your reading?” and “Please put down your phone now.” It didn’t matter that they’d always managed their time quite well before. I subconsciously but solidly became confident they needed me to help them now. This wasn’t exactly because Noah or I yearned for them to excel in school, attend an elite college, or impress us at any particular thing. It was, it took me a long time to see, because I had a newly increased need for them to need me, and for me to not let them down. I needed to not fail at the thing that mattered most, and was now my sole job: being a good parent. And yet it seemed like I was becoming an increasingly worse one.

The new temptation to helicopter was not entirely solipsistic, nor was Noah totally innocent of it, and it was in no way discouraged by the environment we lived in. In fact, helicoptering was only the beginning. Noah and I found ourselves in the full-blown technological seduction of “drone parenting,” one made possible by electronic communication.

Our 13-year-old had two hours of homework a night, a three-hour round trip of soccer training, a fairly new phone, and a fondness for social media and YouTube. We not only worried that he get his offline work done, we now felt compelled to monitor his online life, and to keep up to date on his school status daily. His text messages and Instagram accounts were available to us to peruse 24/7, and every day at 5 p.m., an email was blasted to every parent and child at our school, detailing the child’s current up-to-the-minute scores in every area. Every once in a while it would appear as if he was failing a class, when in reality the teacher just hadn’t recorded the latest scores. Every time my husband or I asked him about “that zero” in science or math, there was a good explanation, and we wished we hadn’t asked. But each zero seemed to represent less than adequate oversight by a parent. And then there was the texting. We had let our son know long before he got a phone that we’d be monitoring all his activity, and we promptly set up a direct feed of all his texts to Noah’s desktop. Every week, it seemed, we heard about another local, generally good kid who got in trouble texting inappropriate words or pictures to a peer. Or worse.