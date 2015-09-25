EPA To Auto Manufacturers: We’re Watching You

Hot on the heels of the Environmental Protection Agency discovering that Volkswagen secretly installed software that gave falsified emissions data from cars , the EPA says it’s ramping up its checks. In a public statement, the EPA told media and automobile companies it is expanding testing of cars as a result of the Volkswagen case.

Meanwhile, Porsche CEO Matthias Muhler has been named as Volkswagen’s new head after the rushed resignation of CEO Martin Winterkorn. Volkswagen faces the unenviable task of trying to do damage control and to make amends with stakeholders, betrayed auto owners, and regulatory agencies worldwide.

The question is whether other auto companies engaged in similar shenanigans as Volkswagen. It turns out that Internet-connected cars are not just great for listening to Pandora or turning on your air conditioner on a hundred-degree day in advance; they also can help auto manufacturers generate fraudulent data for the sake of avoiding government regulation.