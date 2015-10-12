Nobody Is Busier Than Oprah, And Here’s Proof

From running her OWN network to executive producing the ambitious documentary series Belief, Oprah Winfrey is astonishingly prolific. We recently spent a couple of days learning about how she tackles all of her many projects . Here’s a look at everything–well, almost everything–she has going on.

Oprah Winfrey hit the media-mogul big time in 2011, when she launched her TV network, OWN, a joint partnership with Discovery Communications that’s now available in 82 million homes.

How much does Winfrey believe in Belief, the seven-night documentary series about faith that premieres on OWN on October 18? She financed the ambitious program herself, shepherding it through a three-year development process. She is also the executive producer of Oprah’s Master Class, a biographical series that features celebrities recounting life lessons.

Harpo Films, a studio that produces movies and scripted television programs, is currently developing two films: The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, which will premiere on HBO and is based on the best-selling book, and The Water Man, a sci-fi family drama that will star and be coproduced by David Oyelowo (Selma).

Nearly 20 years after launching her best-seller-anointing book club, Winfrey still makes each selection. Her most recent pick is Cynthia Bond’s Ruby (2), the rights to which have already been snatched up by a movie production company. Which one? Harpo Films, of course.

Nobody coaxes intimate confessionals quite like Winfrey. With Oprah Prime (3), she steers news makers through revealing (and sometimes teary) conversations. Memorable gets include Neil Patrick Harris and his husband, and Lance Armstrong, who for the first time publicly confessed to doping.

Super Soul Sunday: Deepak Chopra and Oprah Winfrey Photo: George Burns

More than 4 million people across 200 countries have participated in the “Oprah and Deepak 21-Day Meditation Experience,” which offers online audio meditations led by Winfrey and New Age sage Deepak Chopra. It’s part of a large e-learning platform that she’s building on Oprah.com. Winfrey also serves up weekly inspiration with Super Soul Sunday, in which she often interviews uplifting figures at her home.