A Supercut Of The Craziest Zombie Kills On “The Walking Dead”

Since 2010, The Walking Dead has been shambling across our television screens as an incredibly successful horror drama series. The characters are pushed to their wit’s end, forced to deal with a zombie outbreak that gives them no choice but to get creative. From screwdrivers, to car trunks, to the classic boomstick, characters like Rick Grimes and the ragtag group of survivors are willing to use anything at their disposal to stay alive. Watch this supercut and see the most innovative ways the zombies of The Walking Dead have been taken down.