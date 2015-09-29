How To Tell A Story People Actually Want To Listen To

The person I’m speaking with clearly isn’t listening to me. He’s tapping away on his keyboard, but I’m fairly certain he isn’t taking notes. He’s staring intently at his phone, and I’m pretty sure he’s not just checking the time.

When I ask him a question, he jumps abruptly back to attention just long enough to give me some completely unrelated response, all the while hoping that I somehow didn’t notice. Still, for some reason, I continue on–knowing full well that, in the near future, I’m going to have to repeat this conversation when he conveniently claims we never had it.

Unfortunately, in today’s utterly distracted world, scenarios like this one are becoming more common. And although it may be tempting to write off an insensitive listener as being nothing more than rude and self-absorbed, a more productive response might be to question why you, as the speaker, weren’t interesting enough to hold your audience’s attention in the first place.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information has estimated that the human attention span dropped from 12 seconds in the year 2000 to just 8.25 seconds in the year 2015. Speaking from personal experience, I’m sure there are plenty of things that have held my attention for far longer than that.

But absent anything else that really interests me at any given moment, 8.25 seconds actually sounds about right. Assuming this is what we have to work with, it’s unlikely that anyone is going to pay more attention to us simply because we ask them to. Instead, we’ll probably need to give them something more compelling to pay attention to.

One way to capture people’s attention is to engage them in the fine art of storytelling. On the surface, taking someone through the five stages of introduction, rise, climax, fall, and resolution seems like a fairly obvious answer to the question of how to captivate people who are becoming more distracted each day. The technique has worked for centuries in literature and the arts, so it only seems logical that it would work in the business world as well. But is that true in practice?

We’ve all sat through many great movies. We’ve also all sat through just as many, if not more, really bad ones. Arguably, they all tell stories, but they don’t all hold our attention. So why is that?