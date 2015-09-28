The Internet, Visualized In Patent Sketches

Most of the sketches imagine the internet as a cloud. Others are more literal, like the sketch that visualizes the internet as a spider’s web and labels it “WEB (INTERNET).” In keeping with the 1990s internet euphemism, “information superhighway”, a patent drawing for a greeting card printer renders the internet as an actual two-lane highway. All are delightfully abstract, which doesn’t help solve the patent wars, but does make for some entertaining perusing.

