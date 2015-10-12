Productivity Secrets of People Who Have Achieved Inbox Zero

An empty email inbox may seem like an unattainable dream, but the people who have figured out how to do it are sharing some of their secrets. Here’s what they know.

“Archive anything that’s an FYI or that maybe you need to refer to again,” says Mark Hurst, author of Bit Literacy: Productivity in the Age of Information and E-mail Overload. “Then move the rest of the items, which should be action items, to a to-do list and remove them from the inbox.”

Ditch recurring emails you rarely look at, like social media notifications. And set filters for the ones you do care about. “Any subscription or mailing list skips my inbox,” says Crush & Lovely’s Alexandra Lee. “On the commute home, I sort through and see if there’s anything relevant.”

“If I can respond to an email in five minutes or less, I answer it immediately,” says Lee.