Nike Celebrates Marathon Season With A Soulful Tribute To Last Place

It happened in Berlin on September 27, in Chicago it’s on October 11, New York City on November 1, and Seattle on November 29. Marathons. Thousands of people of all ages, sizes, cultures and athletic ability will test themselves against more than 26.2 miles of road.

To mark the occasion of fall marathon season, a new Nike ad by agency Wieden+Kennedy Portland and director Lance Acord celebrates the less heralded participants. The ones still running when the clean-up has already begun and spectators have gone home.

“Last” is set to the soulful sounds of Aretha Franklin’s “Every Little Bit Hurts,” and you can almost feel the aching legs of those stragglers as they push toward the finish. The first person to ever run this far actually died, so just finishing the race is a damn fine accomplishment. And even though Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchog, who won the Berlin marathon yesterday, had a few problems with his Nike shoes, the swoosh can take some solace in the fact they’ve still got a damn fine ad.