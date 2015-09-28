Has The Tech Industry Made San Francisco Unlivable For Everyone Else?

“Of the nine HBO Films that I’ve made, this is the only one that started a fight at the family dinner table,” says filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, whose latest documentary San Francisco 2.0 , premiering on HBO tonight, explores how the digital gold rush has impacted the city. “My brother wants to Airbnb his apartment. My sister thinks Airbnb is destroying the heart and soul of San Francisco. It’s complicated.”

Alexandra Pelosi Photo: Janet Van Ham , Courtesy of HBO

Pelosi is talking to Co.Create from her home in Manhattan, where she settled after college. But the daughter of Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi grew up in San Francisco, and her heart remains there. She visits San Francisco with her family for every major holiday and all the school breaks (her young children want to move there), and the filmmaker has seen a city that was once the center of counterculture being transformed into a moneyed metropolis by an influx of tech companies ranging from Adobe to Uber. The real estate market has exploded, and while Silicon Valley’s newly minted millionaires can afford to live large, poor—and middle-class residents, too—are being displaced.

It actually took Pelosi a while to realize what was going on in her hometown. “I started noticing how everyone I knew was leaving. Growing up, a lot of my friends were musicians and artists, and I know a lot of people who are filmmakers. Those people couldn’t afford to stay in the city, and I started to hear them complain about getting pushed out of San Francisco. I thought it just sounded like whining,” Pelosi admits. “Then I went to see Robert Reich give a speech at Berkeley [the former Secretary of Labor is now chancellor’s professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and senior fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies], and he talked about how, for democracy and capitalism to work, we have to have rules, and they have to be fair so that people can live together in a society.”

That’s when Pelosi became aware that her friends were dealing with economic and political forces beyond their control, and she was inspired to make San Francisco 2.0. The 40-minute documentary, funded by HBO, shows how San Francisco is becoming a city of haves and have nots. (According to The Brookings Institution, San Francisco has the second highest rate of income inequality in the country.)

The people struggling to stay in San Francisco just can’t beat the epic wave of money and entitlement that is washing over them. In the film, we meet a lifelong resident of the city’s Hunters Point neighborhood who is being evicted from her home so it can be torn down and replaced with developments for the wealthy, and a middle-aged man who has been displaced from the workforce due to technological innovations and can only afford to rent a room now.

Meanwhile, life is good for the “tech bros” as Pelosi refers to them in San Francisco 2.0. They can afford high rents, and $6 cupcakes, too, and they are spoiled at the office with perks like free food and on-site gyms. Posh invite-only social clubs provide them with spaces for networking and fun.

What’s particularly striking and disturbing about San Francisco 2.0 is how the young techies–at least the ones Pelosi talks to–don’t seem to notice or be bothered by what’s happening around them. One employee at Yahoo happily talks about living in a young bubble where there are no children or old people, and everybody is doing something extraordinary. “They’re oblivious to the culture they’re displacing in San Francisco. They don’t see it,” Pelosi says, noting, “I don’t think that young tech bros are bad people. I think they’re oblivious to what’s going on in the city around them because they’re in a bubble where they have free meals and free dry cleaning, free gyms and free everything. They don’t have to engage in the outside world.”