James Harden Is Ready To Comply With Your Tweet Demands For Foot Locker

As a star shooting guard for the NBA’s Houston Rockets, it’s safe to say James Harden is one of the best basketball players on the planet. But Harden is also one of the best pro athletes in advertising, as evidenced by his fun and funny efforts for Foot Locker.

He’s already played the Internet in a game of HORSE, now Harden is stepping up his game for another fun Foot Locker stunt that combines his skills in advertising, hoops, and social media. The brand and agency BBDO New York is asking fans to tweet dares and requests to Harden through the #PlayMyTweet hashtag–eat an onion, pick me up at the airport, explain the theory of relativity, whatever–and it will print a selection on a pile of basketballs. Then on October 8, Harden will take part in a live shooting contest, and for every shot he misses he’ll do whatever is printed on the ball. Except shave the beard. Some things are just too sacred.