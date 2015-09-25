Watch People From Around The World Insult You With The Foulest Language On Earth

They say name-calling is for children, but then how to account for all the wonderfully evocative insults available for adults to fling right in somebody’s face. (Hopefully, someone who deserves it. Like a shifty accountant or someone who spills nacho cheese on your dog.) A new video surveys people from all around the world to find the best insults on planet Earth.

Not just the best insults, actually. There are some lesser heralded ones, like “sister fucker,” but the more interesting aspect of the video is learning about commonalities. People all around the world call each other “jerks.” And who knew that people in Bogotá, Colombia, call each other “douche” when they don’t like the cut of their mutual jibs. We are all the same!

