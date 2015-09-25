These Are The Most Popular First Cars To Own, According To Instagram

If it seemed like there were a lot of teenagers with Ford Mustangs in your Instagram feed–first of all, Co.Create sincerely hopes that you are also a teenager, but more importantly, it’s not your imagination.

Data of any kind can be aggregated from any data source–even Instagram. The team at AutoNation.com recently plowed through 173,000 posts on the photo-sharing app to find out the color, make, and model most Americans tend to choose for their first ride. (It was as easy as searching for hashtags like #FirstRide, #NewWhip and #ShagginWagon, etc, probably.)

Social media encourages its users not to keep anything to themselves, which helps friends get to know them better–and also strangers. Now anyone can access the visual information disclosed by Instagrammers in mass, and make a map of the world according to any number of criteria. In this instance, the AutoNation.com infographic is a revealing look at which cars are most popular to young, adventure-hungry teens, and where. Aside from uncovering that the red Ford Mustang is the most popular first car in the U.S., there is plenty of other information that should be pretty interesting for anyone who has a car and is interested in some sweet, sweet teenager-dollars.

Have a look through every revved up insight in the infographic below.