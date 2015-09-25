advertisement
Danny Trejo Is A Stray Dog In The Weirdest Animal Welfare PSA You’ll See All Day

By Jeff Beer1 minute Read

His dad may have humped everything in sight and his mom was a huge bitch, but stray dog Danny Trejo doesn’t blame his parents for his predicament. One day he was just hanging out in a park, when Jaleel White (Urkel) nabbed and locked him up. It’s no Brady Bunch life.

The PSA, created by Atlanta-based agency breensmith, is for animal advocacy group Friends of Animals to raise awareness on getting your pet spayed or neutered to help cut down on the 3 million dogs and cats that die in shelters every year. By the looks of things, we should probably do something about all the feline prostitution as well.

