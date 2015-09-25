Liam Neeson And Michelle Rodriguez ‘Tell Everyone’ About The UN’s New Global Goals

When tackling the biggest issues facing the planet, it’s never a bad idea to gather together a team of world-class talent. This new campaign spearheaded by filmmaker Richard Curtis , which aims to reach 7 billion people in seven days, does just that.

The Global Goals campaign revolves around the United Nations Global Goals for Sustainable Development, which are set to be officially adopted on September 25th and replace the soon-to-expire Millennium Development Goals. The idea is that the more people who know about them, the better the chances are that they will be implemented.

A 60-second cinema spot, created by veteran ad man Sir John Hegarty, features Michelle Rodriguez and Liam Neeson, animation by Aardman and a soundtrack written and produced by Peter Gabriel, and will launch in thousands of cinemas worldwide.

The animated short film ”#wehaveaplan – Tell Everyone” is set at a UN Headquarters assembly where animals representing the 193 countries hear that an agreement has been reached on the new goals, 17 targets to end poverty, fight inequality and injustice, and tackle climate change. A llama voiced by Rodriguez makes the announcement to an audience composed of animals from each nation, such as a bear from Russia and an American bald eagle.

The spot invites viewers to explore the Global Goals website, which hosts comprehensive content explaining the targets and the background. Numerous celebrities, sports stars and other high profile names are involved, including Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lawrence, One Direction, Robert Pattinson, Robert Redford, Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay.

An inspirational message from Stephen Hawking goes into more detail about the Sustainable Development Goals, which will be worked towards over the next 15 years. Another film, featuring sprinter Usain Bolt explains the progress that has been made as a result of the Millennium Development Goals and asks why we would stop half way.