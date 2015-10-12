Productivity Secrets of Master Delegators

Often the people who get the most done have mastered the tricky art of letting go of some of their work. If you’re having trouble delegating your never ending to-do list, take this advice from people who have mastered it.

It’s important to quickly identify tasks that aren’t worth your time. As a reminder, Fran Hauser, a partner at Rothenberg Ventures, keeps a running catalog of things she always hands off. “It’s really liberating once you set those filters,” she says. “It’s like a little formula.”

“I have an Excel spreadsheet with roles and responsibilities,” says 18F Consulting’s Kara DeFrias. “For a particular task, these are the duties.”

Delegating only works if your employees can handle it. “Part of it is letting them fail,” says DeFrias. “It’s a great opportunity to let people grow. I’ll often say, ‘Talk to me about the thought process that got you to this decision.’ It helps me understand what I did wrong in explaining the expectations.”