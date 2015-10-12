The Secrets of Punctual People

How is it that no matter how hard they try some people are always at least 15 minutes late while others are always on time? Here’s what those pathologically punctual know that you don’t.

Never rely on your memory. “My calendar is the tool I’ve put in place to remind me when to do things,” says Kara DeFrias, deputy director of 18F Consulting, a civic consultancy for the federal government. “If a notification doesn’t pop up for a meeting, I’ll miss the meeting.”

Being on time means being prepared for the unanticipated. “I always double the amount of time Google tells me it will take to get somewhere,” says Alexandra Lee, senior vice president of strategy and partnerships for the creative studio Crush & Lovely. “Inevitably a subway is late, or there’s bad traffic and I can’t find a cab.”

“The reason many people are late is they’re trying to squeeze in one more thing before they head out the door,” says Gretchen Rubin, author of Better Than Before: Mastering the Habits of Our Everyday Lives. “If that’s your pattern, one solution is to have something you’re going to do when you get there. You feel urgency to go so you can complete the task.”