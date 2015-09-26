Life And Death Get An Intense Closeup In History Channel’s “Dead Or Alive”

Last summer, filmmaker Ben Arfmann put viewers into the driver’s seat of a routine traffic stop that went horribly wrong in Random Stop . A short film with an intimately fixed point of view, it told the story of the murder of Georgia sheriff’s deputy Kyle Dinkheller by “disturbed Vietnam veteran” Andrew Howard Brannan. A Staff Pick on Vimeo , the short caught the attention of producers at the History Channel, who contacted Arfmann about developing an original fixed point-of-view series.

The result is Dead or Alive, a pilot (more on that later) History is broadcasting on Sunday, September 27. The episode tells the true survival story of a hunter lost in the Alaskan wilderness. Viewers will see the Alaskan rain forest through the eyes of the hunter, who struggles against big storms, isolation, and lack of food and water.

Arfmann says that Dead or Alive is the end product of a long period of development with the network. He and his team came from the angle of wanting to tell “edgy, provocative true stories,” much like Random Stop. Some compromise was needed.

“History has a very clear idea of their audience and what their audience wants to see,” Arfmann tells Fast Company. “So, over a number of iterations, we all gradually found a story that connected with all our needs: something that had heart and real emotion, and was also expansive and inviting to History’s core viewership demographic.”

Arfmann and History Channel gave Fast Company a preview of the half-hour Dead or Alive pilot, and it packs a visceral punch. Like Random Stop, the first-person perspective feels natural. The performances are neither stilted nor gimmicky. Beyond that, Arfmann’s team prove that a POV perspective can make a reenacted event dynamic–and gives filmmakers another narrative option for storytelling.

For example, when a guide asks the hunter to field-dress (gut) a bear they’ve shot, viewers see and maybe even feel his hesitation in plunging the knife into the bear, before watching blood flow into the creek. When the two characters are separated, the suspense builds into a harrowing form of first-person fear.

Arfmann and History are innovating in the way the series will be delivered, as well. Viewers can watch Dead or Alive on traditional linear television, on demand, and on History’s site, and on all of History’s apps. And Arfmann notes that the series can be watched with Oculus Rift, Vive, and Samsung Gear virtual reality headsets, though it wouldn’t be a completely immersive experience, as the series was shot with traditional cameras, not 360-degree rigs. To shoot Dead or Alive, a small team of nine people went on location. It became, as Arfmann describes it, something of a survival scenario in its own right.