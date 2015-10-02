A New App Offers The Simplest Way To Track Your Instagram Growth

Instagram is becoming an increasingly powerful marketing tool for brands, and there are already a slew of analytics tools out there to help them quantify the reach of their posts. But none do so quite as beautifully as the recently launched Statshot , a clean, intuitive breakdown of Instagram metrics sent in the form of a daily email.

Statshot is the first in a new line of products from Exposure, Luke Beard and Kyle Bragger’s site for sharing photo sets. Employing a basic, but well-ordered interface, Statshot only shows the most useful stats–potential reach, rate of engagement, total number of likes and posts–alongside numbers from the previous day, making it easy to track and understand the growth of your account.

Despite the fact that it is itself a photo sharing site, Exposure has a popular Instagram account (see above re: marketing tool) and wanted an easier, more comprehensive way to monitor its growth. Beard and Bragger developed the first version of the tool just five weeks ago as a way to analyze their own metrics.

“What we wanted was a glanceable report,” says Beard. “Just to be able to get an email in the morning and say, ‘Everything green and everything growing? Ok peace.'”

Little visual details contributed to making these stats easily digestible. Numbers on the far right tally up the growth or fall–in green and red, respectively–so that even a quick scroll through will give a general idea of the state of your account.

But Beard and Bragger put just as much thought into the metrics themselves, and have presented them in a way that’s most helpful for the general user. Potential reach, for example, is information that Instagram doesn’t make readily available, and the total number of likes gives a more comprehensive look at a number you can typically only see in spurts. Companies have found user engagement most helpful, as well as a feature that allows up to five email addresses to receive the report.

Like Exposure, Statshot is a subscription-based service–ranging from $5/month to $50/month depending on your followers–but until you reach 10,000 followers it’s available for free. Given that it will be most useful for professional photographers and companies, that seems like a pretty fair deal. Try it out here.