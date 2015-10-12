Dead Unicorns? A Burst Bubble? How I’d Fix It: Take My Money, Please

Business leaders of the future and future funders of those leaders, I have one request: Please take my money.

I insist. I want to offer you my money in exchange for your services. Maybe you’ve heard of this: It’s called capitalism. I’m tired of you telling me my money is no good. Of you refusing to entertain the possibility that I might explicitly value your service. Mostly I’m talking to you, Internet businesses.

For too long, people have embraced the compromised notion that free is not just an acceptable price but also the optimal one. Investors have clamored that user growth, not revenue, is what matters. Because why monetize now when you can figure it out later? And we, the people—readers, viewers, members, and users—have thought we were getting a great deal.

We’ve paid—with information and tracking and invasive interruptions. (I’m shaking my fist at you, Ethan Zuckerman, inventor of the pop-up ad.) We’ve paid with delayed service updates and poor communications and ignored pleas. We’ve paid with services vaporizing because they wanted to build an audience before building a business.

We’ve paid by failing to notice that we are not the customers. The customer is the advertiser, the data miner, the bigger fish to come along and acquire the assets of a promising young company that cashed out, offering us as the asset.

By refusing to turn users into customers, many of these companies have a confused loyalty. Paying customers can demand refunds. They can organize their money with that of other customers and demand improvements. It’s called accountability. I want your incentives to grow to be aligned with me, not some third party paying you to snitch on me.

Private company valuations are so chimerical in part because there’s rarely a financial relationship between the business and its users. We invent these proxies for value such as time spent on a site or the number of sunset photos uploaded. Do you know what’s easier to count than all that? Money. I value those great sunset pictures, but can I exchange them for online photo-storage space? Does Amazon accept hugs as payment?