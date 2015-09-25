Sidney Crosby Works A Tim Hortons Drive-Thru In Maybe The Most Canadian Ad Ever

Two of Canada’s unofficial religions–hockey and Tim Hortons–have been combined in a new ad campaign that puts NHL stars Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon to work at one of the coffee chain’s busy drive-thru windows.

Both natives of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, the two local boys donned the familiar uniform to give customers a surprise and generally prove it’s pretty tough to work a drive-thru. It’s an impressive, down-to-earth spot that happily includes a jalapeno pronunciation that will ring familiar to fans of another amazing Nova Scotia export, The Trailer Park Boys, but thankfully doesn’t include a cameo from MacKinnon’s former Colorado Avalanche teammate Ryan O’Reilly.

The “Sid & Nate” series, by agency JWT Canada, is to promote the brand’s new Collector’s Series NHL trading cards, that fans can use to enter an online contest for prizes like a trip to the 2016 NHL All-Star game.