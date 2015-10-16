Instead of Job Training, This Startup Helps Former Inmates Start Their Own Businesses

When Ralphy Dominguez got out of prison in 2013–ready to try to rebuild his life after an arrest for selling drugs–he applied for more than 500 jobs. No one called back. So Dominguez, who had started leathersmithing in prison, decided to start his own business selling hand-crafted wallets.

Now Dominguez is working with Refoundry, a startup social enterprise that aims to help other former inmates do the same thing. After a year of apprentice training, the organization helps ex-cons each launch their own businesses. When Refoundry is fully running, the sale of each product will help support training, so the organization doesn’t have to rely on donations.

The founders created the organization when they saw how badly the current system works. Other organizations, overwhelmed with the hundreds of thousands of people released from prison each year, work to place people in jobs as fast as possible. Most funding is dependent on getting someone into a job.

“They’re under a lot of pressure and stress to place people quickly,” says Tommy Safian, co-founder of Refoundry. (Full disclosure: Tommy is the brother of Bob Safian, editor-in-chief of Fast Company). “So they don’t really have time to do really thorough training. And a lot of the jobs they’re placed in are low wage, low-skill, or no-skill jobs that have little if any room for advancement.”

If someone does get a job, it often doesn’t last. He says that only about 25% of former inmates are still employed after a year, and 10% after three years. Over half of all former prisoners end up back in prison in part because they can’t support themselves.

The current system also costs taxpayers money; while cheaper than the $80 billion price tag of running the prison system, federal re-entry programs alone cost hundreds of millions each year and aren’t much of a bargain if they’re not working well.

“Our government is spending a phenomenal amount of money with very little result,” says Safian. “Coming from the private sector, you look at these organizations–they’re good people, working very hard, doing the best that they can under the system in which they operate. But you’d be hard-pressed to design a worse system, and you’d never ever run a private entity like this. You’d never get anyone to invest in it.”