Three Simple Tips For Taking On Big Challenges

It’s 1974. A man has decided he’s going to walk across a wire stretched a quarter of a mile in the air between the Twin Towers of New York City’s World Trade Center. As he does it, pedestrians below gawk in awe. An entire city swoons. Wire-walker Philippe Petit becomes an international celebrity for performing what many called the artistic crime of the century.

Forty-one years later, Petit’s feat is the subject of director Robert Zemeckis’s 3-D spectacular, “The Walk,” starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Petit. The film, which hit theaters this weekend, puts audiences right there on the wire with Petit, and is a powerful reminder that even the most perilous feats can be accomplished one careful step at a time.

And indeed, when we interviewed Philippe Petit for our book The Art of Doing, he told us there was a method to his madness. Having gone on to perform dozens of other high-profile wire-walks, authored several books, and become an adept equestrian, fencer, carpenter, rock-climber, and even bullfighter, Petit would bristle at the idea that his work could be reduced to a system. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t lessons that any entrepreneur, artist, or aspirer to big deeds can’t learn as they gear up for their next big challenge. Here are three.

Many people dream of inventing a new product, starting their own business, or ditching it all to become an artist. After taking the plunge, many are surprised to find it wasn’t as easy as they thought it would be. Whatever it is you set out to do, you’ll face more chaos and uncertainty than you ever imagined, and it can sometimes cause you to lose your footing. (This tendency to radically underestimate how hard it is to achieve a goal is called the “planning fallacy.”)

Ninety percent of people panic or freeze during life-threatening disasters. The same goes for vocational or personal disasters.

The problem is that people don’t like chaos. In fact, according to survival psychologist John Leach, up to 90% of people panic or freeze during life-threatening disasters. The same goes for vocational or personal disasters. We can get so emotionally overwhelmed by chaos and uncertainty that our companies fail, our families fall apart, and our careers disintegrate.