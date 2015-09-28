What You Can Do Now To Salvage Your Annual Review

A number of companies are moving away from annual reviews. Yet they remain a popular part of corporate life, and they do serve a purpose. They provide at least some accountability for managers and employees. They give people at least one chance to discuss how things are going.

So what if they’re not going well? Is there anything that can be done in the fourth quarter to salvage what you suspect will be a negative annual review?

The good news is that if you know a bad review is coming, you’re ahead of the game. “No one should ever be surprised by a bad review, but people don’t give feedback,” says Kim Zoller, coauthor of You Did What? The Biggest Blunders Professionals Make. If you know you’re viewed negatively, then there’s some feedback mechanism you can work with. Here’s how to assess and change the situation.

Impressions are hard to change, and to change them you need the right mindset–approaching the situation “with a humble heart,” says Zoller. So, first, ask how much you care about the job. There are lots of ways to earn a living, and if you suspect the negative impressions stem from something you like about yourself (e.g., you pride yourself in speaking up, but it’s a hierarchical office), you may be better off elsewhere.

Whether you agree with your manager are not, you can approach the concept of changing impressions as a whole growth and learning experience.

If you do want to stay, recognize that negative impressions often have little to do with who you are as a person. A potential negative review is about how you and other people acted in one very specific corner of the universe. Whether you agree with your manager or not, you can approach the concept of changing impressions as “a whole growth and learning experience,” says Zoller.

To figure out how to change things, you need to understand what people think now. “The more you show self-awareness and a sense of self-critique, the better off you’ll be,” says Steve Hunt, senior vice president for customer value at SAP. The vast majority of the time, he says, “the problems people run into are usually not skill-based.” Instead, it’s about whether you play well with others. Managers (and others) are often loathe to give feedback on these matters because it can be awkward.

Zoller suggests finding anyone in your life who will be honest with you. Ask these people, “This is what I want in my career, this is what I’m trying to do, I need help from you. Am I on the right track?” You can ask specifically, “I’ve heard a few things: How do people perceive me?” Ask people to watch you in professional situations. Thank people profusely for the feedback. Even if you don’t agree with it, you’re better off knowing.