Samsung’s New Gear VR Headset Will Only Cost $99

Samsung is gearing up for the holiday shopping season with a new, affordable toy for virtual reality enthusiasts. The company just announced its new Gear VR, a lightweight Oculus-powered virtual reality headset that will cost just $99. The earlier version of Gear VR came out last year ; this iteration will retail for half the price and is 20% lighter. It can also plug into any of the smartphones Samsung released this year, including the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 Edge+, Galaxy S6, and Galaxy S6 Edge models.

According to Samsung execs, who unveiled the headset at the Oculus Connect conference on Thursday, the new Gear VR be available for purchase in November–just in time for Black Friday.

The low-priced headset, which works in tandem with a customer’s smartphone, is an indication of just how much Samsung and its competitors want to turn virtual reality devices into mass-market consumer products in the near future.

Other announcements from Oculus Connect include an “Oculus Ready PC Program” that will enable customers to find computers that meet the system’s specifications. Samsung also introduced Minecraft for Oculus, along with virtual-reality enabled versions of Netflix, game streaming platform Twitch, and classic games like Pac-Man and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Additional reporting by Daniel Terdiman.