Delta Gets Philosophical About Take-Off In A Striking New Ad

There’s an old Louis CK bit in which the comedian outlines a few of the very good reasons we should all just be thankful that we can sit in a chair in the sky. Now a new ad from Delta echoes that sentiment with the velvety tones of Donald Sutherland.

“Take Off,” created by agency Wieden+Kennedy New York and directed by Adam Berg and Joost Van Gelder, looks like it was shot by strapping a GoPro to the bottom of a plane. But between the hypnotic flow of the runway peeling away from beneath the wheels, to Sutherland invoking images of covered wagons and wild-fevered dreams of progress and travel, it comes off as anything but light.

It almost makes air travel feel downright poetic. At least until you remember that guy hogging the armrest or the rhythmic beating on your back from some kid kicking your seat.