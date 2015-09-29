The Ultimate Collection Of All 82 Failed Businesses On “Bob’s Burgers”

By some counts eight out of 10 small businesses tank within the first 18 months. But if you were collecting small-biz data solely from the intro sequence of Fox’s hit show Bob’s Burgers, you might think most of them go kaput in less than a week.

Over the course of five seasons, there have been no fewer than 82 new businesses that have neighbored the Bob’s Burgers restaurant, each with a company title more painfully punny than the last. And that’s not counting season six, which just began!

We’ve compiled some of our favorite business disasters in the above slideshow, and all 82 in the MEGA-GIF below. May these failures provide yet more entrepreneurial lessons to you on how NOT to run a business.