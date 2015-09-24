Fisher-Price Global Study Says More Moms Care About Emotional Intelligence

That parents around the world think love is the most important thing they can give their children will surprise exactly no one. But new research from Fisher-Price reveals that when it comes to parents’ aspirations for their children, there’s been a global shift in the characteristics they value most.

Rather than dream of success, leadership qualities, or intelligence for their new children, today’s parents around the world hope their kids will grow up to be happy, kind, honest, respectful and polite. According to the Moms’ Hopes & Wishes Study, a survey of 3,500 new and soon-to-be moms from seven countries conducted by Illuminas Global, it seems that traits associated with EQ are trumping those traditionally associated with IQ.

The top five traits that moms hope for their children are: happiness, respect for parents and elders, honesty, politeness, and self-assurance, where as traits such as leadership, ambition, individualism, influence and power ranked from 22 to 28 among the top 28 tracked traits.

Dr. Michael Shore, Vice President and Head of Future Play at Mattel, who conducted the research, says that these findings were particularly interesting because it illustrates how parents view their child’s future. “To see [this shift] universally was interesting because there’s a lot of talk about 21st century learning and what skills are needed for the future, such as the ability to communicate and collaborate, and that begs those emotional, social development characteristics,” says Shore. “So it was interesting to see those traits rise to the top, globally. It’s almost as if moms are attuned to what kids are going to need to thrive in the new world.”

Both Shore and Lisa Mancuso SVP of marketing for Fisher-Price anecdotally attribute this shift to generational changes in attitude. “I think that a lot of today’s moms were raised by baby boomer moms and the baby boomer mentality is focused on power and achievement,” Mancuso says. “I remember doing groups when I started my career 20 years ago and parents would say, ‘I want my child to be a doctor, I want them to get into Harvard.’ Now they talk about them being a good person and having good character traits. Moms still want achievement but they want it more at their child’s own pace. I think it’s a generational shift.”

Also evident in the study was a sense of optimism. The majority of moms in each country (ranging from 54% in France to 94% in China) said they felt their children would have better prospects than they did, something that Shore attributes to views on education.

“We measured a lot of things like access to clean water, ability to provide for their child, advances in science, but the one that really popped was this notion that education will be improved and the ability to provide a good education,” says Shore. “If education is important, it begs the hypothesis that moms want their children to be really smart, so it was interesting when the trait that emerged at the top for most countries was happiness.”