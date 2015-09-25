Why Are Women More Cautious About Promotions?

According to a new study by researchers at Harvard Business School, there’s no gender gap when it comes to thinking that a promotion is within reach. But women are more likely than men to view the path to power as less desirable, as well as paved with potentially negative outcomes.

It’s no secret that women are still underrepresented in the C-suite and on executive boards. And women-owned companies make up just 36.2% of all nonfarm businesses, according to the most recent analysis of U.S. Census data by the National Women’s Business Council. Yet while strategies for achieving parity abound, researchers Francesca Gino, Caroline Ashley Wilmuth, and Alison Wood Brooks suggest that their findings point to a reason that women are failing to crack the glass ceiling.

To test just how women and men view professional advancement, the researchers analyzed the results of nine studies using such diverse sample populations as executives in high-power positions, recent graduates of a top MBA program, undergraduate students, and online panels of working adults. They surveyed over 4,000 participants in total.

The first two studies gathered information on core life goals, and the next two asked how high-level positions were viewed. Studies five, six, and seven had participants discuss the possibility of a promotion and how it would impact their lives. Finally, in the last two studies, participants were asked to rate power.

Overall, the researchers found that women listed more life goals overall than men, and a smaller proportion of their goals related to achieving power at work. Women also viewed high-level positions as less desirable yet equally attainable, anticipating that happiness, prestige, and money would follow. The difference came when women anticipated more negative outcomes such as conflicts and trade-offs, which the researchers say explains the relationship between gender and the desirability of professional advancement.

This conflict between professional and personal goals and the negative perception of power indicates a bigger impact on women’s pursuit of promotions than men, the researchers found.

This squares with other research in neuroscience. Numerous studies point to the brain’s need to protect us when we are under threat from a perceived negative source, and our brains tend to process negative data faster and more thoroughly. Humans also tend to dwell on the negative, especially when it comes in the form of feedback from another–even more so when it is the voice inside our own head. And women, in particular, tend to fall prey to impostor syndrome, which can make even the most accomplished (think: Tina Fey and Meryl Streep) feel like frauds at points throughout their careers.