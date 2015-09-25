Bill Clinton Is the First U.S. President In Oculus [Updated]

Two days ago, I found myself facing Bill Clinton, listening to the former U.S. president talk passionately about the work he and his foundation, the Clinton Global Initiative , have been doing in Africa.

Clinton was sitting in his office, the New York City skyline visible out the plentiful windows around him, several books neatly lined up on his desk.

I wasn’t in New York, though. I was in Hollywood, attending Oculus Connect, where 1,500 virtual reality developers had come to learn the latest about Facebook-owned Oculus’ VR technology. And I was wearing a Gear VR, Samsung’s Oculus-powered virtual reality headset.

I was witnessing something entirely new: Clinton is the first U.S. president to appear in an Oculus VR experience.

Earlier this year, Azimyth Creation Studio and The Nantucket Project filmed President Obama in Kenya in a 360-degree VR video that, for now at least, is only available for iOS.*

As part of his work with the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), the president was showcasing three projects he and daughter Chelsea Clinton had visited during a recent trip to Africa in a VR film from the creative agency Matter Unlimited: one to bring solar power to impoverished communities where the ability to generate electricity is crucial; another to help deliver hearing-aid technology to people in Kenya; and a third to help inspire education of African girls.

Meant to be shown to hundreds of heads of state, CEOs, and other luminaries–speakers include Bill Gates, Richard Branson, and Alibaba founder Jack Ma–this Sunday at the CGI’s annual meeting, the film, funded by Oculus, is launching Matter Unlimited’s new InsideImpactVR project, which is highlighting efforts toward positive social impact being done around the world.