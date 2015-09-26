From Work Friendships To Following Up: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned why having friends at work makes such a big difference, the right way to follow up, and how to boost your own intelligence.

Facing well-documented deficits in employee engagement levels, companies are trying out a number of ways to keep their workers happy. But according to the latest research, most perks–from in-office rock-climbing walls to higher salaries–aren’t nearly as effective as just having great relationships at work.

Like it or not, most of us have average IQs. But researchers are discovering there’s a difference between IQ scores and intelligence itself, which is actually more malleable than you might think. Here’s what you can do to make yourself smarter.

Is there a professional way to pester someone? Turns out there is. This week we caught up with some of the most frequently followed-up-with people to learn how to follow up on a missing payment, a job, or an assignment more tactfully.

Open office plans certainly lead to more activity and interaction, but not always in a good way. The reality is that many types of people (and the jobs they do) just need some boundaries–sometimes literal ones. This week we picked up some design principles to help cut down on too much togetherness.

Trying to study the relationships between mood, personality, and productivity, a psychologist says she “realized quickly that I had to first solve the problem of assessing mood without altering it.” So she created an app to help.