Why You Should Stop Trying to Learn From Your Mistakes

Remembering the past can negatively impact your self-control and decision-making process. In fact, we often don’t learn from our mistakes–we repeat them if we think about them too much, according to a study published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology.

“Be very careful when you dig up the past,” says Kelly Haws, a professor of marketing at Vanderbilt Owen Graduate School of Management and lead author of the study. “For the most part, it isn’t helpful when you’re facing a current decision, and trying to learn from your mistakes can be a very ineffective way to change future behavior for the better.”

In an experiment, Haws and her colleagues divided participants into four groups. The first group was asked to remember two situations where they practiced self-control and were successful; a second group was asked to recall 10 times they practiced successful self-control; a third group was asked to think about two times when they made poor choices; and a fourth group was asked to bring to mind 10 previous mistakes.

People constantly rewrite the stories they tell themselves about themselves, making recall an unreliable tool for improvement.

Then Haws gave participants a budget and asked them how much they would spend on an item they wanted, such as a pair of shoes, handbag, or video game. The participants who had been asked to recall two instances of success were the only group that spent within their allotted budgets. The other three groups exhibited poorer self-control, all splurging on items they couldn’t afford.

The findings reveal the relationship between recall and self-control, says Haws: “The most surprising result was that searching through the past can negatively affect behavior, even when past examples are positive. People constantly rewrite the stories they tell themselves about themselves, making recall an unreliable tool for improvement.”

Trying to remember 10 examples of good financial decisions might be a struggle, and that can lead someone to doubt their abilities. “You start to use that difficulty you’re having as a cue for who you are and what you’re like,” she says.

Instead of using the past as a tool for improvement, Haws says her study suggests that setting goals for the future is a more productive way to positively change present behavior.