Female Shoppers No Longer Trust Ads Or Celebrity Endorsements

There was a time when knowing that an A-list star used a face cream or weight-loss shake was enough to get women to implicitly trust a brand.

But things are changing quickly, according to research from SheKnows Media that will be released to the public tomorrow. These changes in women’s buying behaviors matter because, the report estimates, they control 85% of all purchasing decisions in America, comprising a $14 trillion market.

Today, female consumers appear to be increasingly wary of big companies and the celebrities paid to endorse them. This shift appears to be spurred by the Internet, which has made it much easier to find authentic opinions about products in online reviews and on social media. Before buying a product for themselves or their families, women want to hear from everyday people with whom they can relate: 86% of the 1,470 women surveyed said they put the most trust in real peoples’ product and service recommendations.

“In the past, women would predominantly turn to bloggers they trusted,” Samantha Skey, CMO of SheKnows Media, tells Fast Company. “But today they are turning to what we refer to as ‘everyday experts’ on YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.”

Samantha Skey

For their part, these “everyday experts” say that followers trust them because they don’t appear to have ulterior motives when producing content about products (although in reality, plenty of well-known social-media stars shill for brands as well). These influencers recognize that being authentic, honest, and responsive to their readers is very important in order to build relationships with them. This means giving bad reviews, when they are warranted—although presumably, not for products of companies they are paid by.

In terms of specific platforms, SheKnows Media found that 58% of women turn to YouTube to learn about products from everyday experts, 52% turn to Facebook, 50% turn to Pinterest, and 46% turn to Instagram. Blogs are now the least popular platform in the mix, with only 36% of women seeking out bloggers before buying a product.

Women find these these online everyday experts far more engaging than big companies. Fifty-two percent of women say these influencers do the best job of making them feel connected; only 12% of them said that brands did so and 11% said that celebrities did so.