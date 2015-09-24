This Infographic Reveals Pretty Much All Photography Rookies Need To Know

Winning at Instagram is at the forefront of a lot of minds lately. Two people can look at the same heart-tuggingly gorgeous sunset from the same vantage and get remarkably different results. On the one hand, it could just be that one person has a more supportive base of followers, but what’s probably more accurate is that one person just knows the bare minimum requirements for a decent photo and the other does not.

The distance between good and great is vast, but when it comes to photography, just getting to good isn’t as hard as you might think. People constantly biff it up just the same—and in a public setting where all their friends can see, at that. A new infographic, however, makes it nearly impossible to take a straight-up bad photo, no matter how recently you started actually trying to get good.

Created by the private photo sharing service KatchUp, “The Complete Guide To Photography (For Beginners)” is an easy-on-the-eyes instructional on the rudimentary principles, and methodology for taking pictures that don’t suck. Have a look below and you’ll be on your way toward moving through the aperture of greatness in no time.