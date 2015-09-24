20th Century Fox First Major Hollywood Studio To Release Full-Length Films On Oculus

Oculus’s virtual reality cinema has not only been given a new name–say hello to Oculus Video–but it has scored its first major Hollywood studio partnership with the announcement that 20th Century Fox will make its movies available on the new platform.

Fox said it will make about a hundred films from its library–including hit titles like Best Picture Oscar winner Birdman, Alien, Die Hard, Kingsman: The Secret Service, Cast Away, and many others–available to rent or buy through Oculus Video.

Initially, users will be able to watch the films on Samsung’s Gear VR, and over time, on the full-scale Oculus Rift, which is expected to be available early in 2016.

Fox made the announcement at Oculus Connect in Hollywood, Facebook-owned Oculus’s annual developers conference.

Lionsgate will also be making films available, including Pulp Fiction and The Hunger Games.

The announcement is the latest to showcase just how serious Hollywood is taking VR and 360-degree video. Earlier this week, Disney was the lead investor on a $65 million funding round for Jaunt VR, a virtual reality technology company that’s developed an end-to-end cinematic VR content-creation platform that includes a custom camera capable of shooting high-end, professional-quality 360-degree footage, software for stitching the footage together, a distribution system, and a Los Angeles VR production studio.

Yesterday, Disney also unveiled an immersive Star Wars: The Force Awakens clip as part of the official rollout of Facebook’s 360 video offering.