With Voxelus, The Age of User-Generated Virtual Reality Content Is Upon Us

In the coming months, millions of people will be getting their hands on virtual reality hardware for the first time, and as they do, there will be a need for huge amounts of new content. But who’s going to create it?

Today, an Argentina- and U.S.-based startup called Voxelus unveiled what could be the most compelling answer to that question. While many game companies and a wide variety of others have said they will be developing for VR systems like the Oculus Rift, Samsung’s Gear VR, and the HTC Vive, that may not collectively be enough to satisfy the many people who will be using new virtual reality hardware in the coming months.

Voxelus says the answer is simple: Everyone can create VR content, and in many cases, they can do it in just minutes.

At Oculus Connect today, the second annual developers’ conference for the Facebook-owned VR company –which is planning on releasing the consumer version of the Oculus Rift early next year–Voxelus announced its end-to-end VR content creation and distribution system. I got a firsthand look at the Voxelus platform, and it’s for real: It’s possible for anyone, from novice to expert, to quickly build a simple VR game, upload it, and have it running on hardware like a Gear VR shortly thereafter.

To be sure, to make rich, truly compelling games will take substantially more time, but Voxelus’s platform provides all the tools to make it possible.

The system starts with the company’s content creator, an easy-to-use tool that provides hundreds of building blocks with which to make a game, ranging from small rectangular platforms to large gothic structures to orcs and other monsters. Building a game is as simple as dragging and dropping these pieces into the content creator. Call it VR with Legos.