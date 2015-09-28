How Managers Can Teach Employees To Solve Their Own Problems

Managers often find themselves trapped in the middle of situations that aren’t theirs to solve. Say one of your team members comes to you pleading that you compel another of your direct reports to handling something a certain way. It’s your job to give direction and make judgment calls, but where does that duty shade into arbitrating conflicts your teams should be handling?

Arbitrating certain disputes robs your team members of developing their own conflict management skills.

To be fair, that’s often a tough call. In some cases, an exasperated team member will take an issue up with their manager because they genuinely think their approach will lead to the best results. But chances are the person they disagree with is just as convinced of their own ideas. Before you intervene, think about the possible outcomes. If you step in, will it look like you’re taking sides? Will your team be able to work together effectively afterward if you do? Ideally, both of your quarreling employees are valuable, and you want to keep both of them engaged, even if you can’t make both happy.

But worst of all, arbitrating certain disputes robs your team members of developing their own conflict management skills. One of your other jobs as a manager is to help your team grow, both individually and together. To do that, you need to help them resolve some of their own issues collaboratively. Here are five tips to help managers do just that.

Different circumstances call for different responses. If one employee’s weak performance is preventing other employees from getting their jobs done, you most certainly have a role to play. Address the performance deficiencies of that team member. If it comes down to an issue of harassment, stepping in is a much easier call, and your organization is legally required to investigate it. If an employee is struggling because of issues either in or outside the workplace, offer the support and resources you can in order to help them through it.

But if the matter comes down to disagreement over strategy or tactics involving a certain project, that might be a time to step back and encourage your team members to sort it out. You can and should give guidance, but you don’t always need to make a final call from on high.