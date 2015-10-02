Meet The Electric Bus That Could Push Every Other Polluting Bus Off The Road

Electric cars might be sexier. But Ryan Popple, who was an early employee at Tesla, is now convinced that electric buses are more interesting.

Proterra, the startup Popple runs, designed a sleek new electric bus that drove 258 miles on a single charge in a recent test. That’s farther than most tiny electric cars can go and also farther than a daily city bus route.

That means it’s ready to start to replace the hundreds of thousands of diesel buses in the country, most of which average less than five miles to the gallon and pump out carbon pollution, soot, and carcinogens like arsenic.

Because the bus saves on fuel, it’s actually cheaper over a lifetime of use than alternatives, including hybrid-diesel buses or those running on natural gas. And it’s something that anyone can use, democratizing the most advanced alternative transportation technology.

“We’re taking a technology that’s used to power $100,000 sports cars, and we’re putting it into the absolute most accessible transportation asset in the country,” says Popple.

Like Tesla, Proterra designed its vehicle from scratch. “I think it’s important to cut ties with the legacy technology,” he says. “If you tell your engineering group one of the rules they have to stick by is they have to use all the old parts from the parts bin, you’re going to end up with a terrible product.”

Because electric vehicles work in a fundamentally different way than something that runs on gas or diesel, the old designs don’t make sense. The engine is no longer the heaviest part, and you don’t have to worry about exhaust or a tank of flammable liquid. New parts–like battery packs–need to go in different places.