Why Is It So Damn Hard To Pay For Stuff With Our Phones?

Smartphones have made our lives easier and more interesting in many ways–but are they as good as they can be when it comes to mobile purchases? Fast Company‘s Noah Robischon and Austin Carr discuss the ever-elusive “buy button,” a simple buying method that hasn’t quite migrated to your iPhone or Android from its place on the Internet. Enter Stripe Relay, a code that has the potential to make manually entering your credit card’s information a thing of the past. Is this the future we’ve been looking for or will another company (cough, cough, Apple, cough cough) finally let us buy stuff with our thumbprints? Tell us what you think about this enduring tech mess with #29thFloor.