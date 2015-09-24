The Breakthrough Actress of 2015 Is…Mary Steenburgen?

Sometimes you have to go away in order to come back. Unless you’re Mary Steenburgen , in which case you apparently have a steady stream of well-received performances for 30-plus years and then become inescapable.

Mary Steenburgen Photo: Frank Ockenfels , courtesy of FOX

Mary Steenburgen is everywhere in 2015. That’s her in the Duplass brothers’s boho California family dram-com, Togetherness. There she is on Will Forte’s bonkers leftfield hit, Last Man On Earth. That Wimbledon spoof Andy Samberg was in on HBO, 7 Days In Hell? Yep, she puts in an appearance. Third season of Orange Is The New Black? Ladies and gentleman, Mary Steenburgen is the new black.

“I wouldn’t have planned it this way,” the actress says. “Because I ended up doing multiple shows at once, including one that shot in New York and one that shot in LA, which overlapped for a while. But I’m blessed with a lot of energy so I didn’t mind.”

What looks to be a team of agents’s full court press to get Steenburgen into as many relevant projects in as short a time as possible, she simply attributes to a confluence of a lot of interesting roles coming up at once.

The Last Man On Earth Photo: courtesy of FOX

“I have never had any success in planning my life, really,” she says. “I don’t know how I could plan my career. I can’t really explain it other than I think it’s like the golden age for television and people thought of me for these nice things and I just felt really lucky and I threw myself into each one of them as if it were the only one. So I don’t know why or how it happened but I’m really grateful.”

Obviously, that’s not all there is to it, though. Creators like the Duplass brothers and Will Forte didn’t just pull the actress’s name out of a casting pool and give her an audition. There’s just something about Mary Steenburgen that strikes the right note in comedy, drama, and everything in between. (Hello there, Orange Is The New Black.) She can do new age hippie, plucky firebrand, or kind-hearted socialite–and she’s done them all this year. And as a seasoned vet, she gives the impression she could do them all while standing on her head.

The Last Man On Earth Photo: courtesy of FOX

Aside from the shows mentioned above, Steenburgen also had a featured role in this year’s final season of the Elmore Leonard adaptation Justified, this month’s outdoorsy Robert Redford comedy, A Walk In The Woods, and Demetri Martin’s as-yet-unreleased directorial debut, Dean. As many projects as she takes on, though, she also must have a knack for choosing which ones to politely decline.