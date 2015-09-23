Today in Tabs: Fame! Whom Tryna Live Forever?

The printf function accepts 0 arguments and prints the letter f
Racked sent Kyle Chayka in search of Instagram-famous pets and what he learned is that for a dog, being famous is basically awesome. Teens, on the other hand, might not benefit so much from either Instagram fame or the kind of ogling profile-sploitation New York magazine just did of a random 16 year old. Brian Williams, famous for apologizing, is on TV again, covering the Pope’s visit. In fact, he was actually on the Pope’s plane when it was shot down… John Caramanica wrote the one interesting thing anyone has written about Ryan Adams’s boring cover of 1989, which is that it mainly serves to reify Taylor Swift’s stardom. Hall-of-Fame catcher Yogi Berra passed away last night, but not, as the AP initially reported, Yogi Bear. The deceased baseball legend was 90 years old, while the notorious picnic-basket thief is still alive and reportedly fucking Miss Piggy. Tech Insider listed the “50 Best People on the Internet,” in an extremely avant-garde deployment of the word “best.” As Andy Warhol said, we’re all famous to the people who are in the room we just left, so Jazmine Hughes asked “What Do You Want People To Say About You After You’ve Left The Room?” For the record: my answer is literally anything, as long as you’re talking about me. And what if privacy is merely a tragic lack of fame? John Herrman looks at the way we might be redefining privacy problems out of existence, even as we replace them with worse privacy problems.
If you were exposed to any of the global eruption of semi-literate orientalist trash that was Buzzfeed’s “Brother Orange” story and wished you could have seen that basic tale told well, read Will McGrath in The Atlantic, tracking his friend’s lost phone to Yemen. You expect it to be one way, but it’s the other way.
first pundit to refer to Trump’s mass latino deportation plan by what it is, “ethnic cleansing”, wins $100.
Today in Boston. (“It’s fun to find out!”) Today in colonial Brooklyn. Someone made a black and white version of Mad Max: Fury Road and it was great but it’s gone now. Only one scene remains. The Dalai Lama is a bro. Bros are also bros. Paul Ford introduced Postlight and casually taught us what’s important to know about starting a company with a business partner. YACHT’s video for “L.A. Plays Itself” is only available when Uber activates surge pricing in L.A. “Hi. I’d like to add you to my professional network on LinkedIn” is the new “Christ, what an asshole.” Finally, The Washington Post went inside the collapse of Scott Walker’s presidential bid:
Today’s Spoiler: Rumor has it the second season of Serial will be about Bowe Bergdahl.
Today’s Song: Lana Del Rey, “Without You“
~Now watch me tab (Kill it!). Now watch me nae nae (Okay!)~
