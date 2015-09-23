Today in Tabs: Fame! Whom Tryna Live Forever?



Here’s Riley Curry, now watch her whip. Here’s Riley Curry, now watch her whip.

If you were exposed to any of the global eruption of semi-literate orientalist trash that was Buzzfeed’s “Brother Orange” story and wished you could have seen that basic tale told well, read Will McGrath in The Atlantic, tracking his friend’s lost phone to Yemen. You expect it to be one way, but it’s the other way.

first pundit to refer to Trump’s mass latino deportation plan by what it is, “ethnic cleansing”, wins $100. — Adam Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) September 23, 2015

Today in Boston. (“It’s fun to find out!”) Today in colonial Brooklyn. Someone made a black and white version of Mad Max: Fury Road and it was great but it’s gone now. Only one scene remains. The Dalai Lama is a bro. Bros are also bros. Paul Ford introduced Postlight and casually taught us what’s important to know about starting a company with a business partner. YACHT’s video for “L.A. Plays Itself” is only available when Uber activates surge pricing in L.A. “Hi. I’d like to add you to my professional network on LinkedIn” is the new “Christ, what an asshole.” Finally, The Washington Post went inside the collapse of Scott Walker’s presidential bid:

Today’s Spoiler: Rumor has it the second season of Serial will be about Bowe Bergdahl.

Today’s Song: Lana Del Rey, “Without You“

~Now watch me tab (Kill it!). Now watch me nae nae (Okay!)~

