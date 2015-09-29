Spoiler Alert: Adam Conover Hilariously Dispels All Your Beliefs To Teach You a Lesson

Adam Conover is the offspring of a botanist mom and a marine biologist dad, though you could easily believe he is the lovechild of Debbie Downer and the coolest, most contrarian college professor you ever had after watching the first episode of Adam Ruins Everything.

In the new truTV series, which premieres tonight, the comedic performer boldly dispels widely held notions pertaining to subjects as diverse as elections, nutrition, sex, death, and cars, and he just plain sucks the joy out of everything from buying an engagement ring to donating canned goods to the local food pantry, though he must be credited with doing so in the most entertaining and enlightening way.

Some of you might already be familiar with Conover’s clever, energetic rants on everything from the truth about purebred dogs (and why mutts are better) to why tipping should be abolished. He became famous for performing them in a series of CollegeHumor Originals web videos that have earned more than 30 million views on YouTube and led to the creation of this truTV show, which, like the web videos, is produced by Big Breakfast, CollegeHumor’s production company.

Speaking to Co.Create from his office at CollegeHumor in Los Angeles, Conover describes Adam Ruins Everything as “a liberal arts comedy” whose goal is to be something that anyone in America could watch and actually learn from.

Adam Conover

They will, hopefully, laugh, too. Learning and comedy can go together these days, as we’ve seen from the success of the likes of Jon Stewart and John Oliver, two people Conover admires. “I consider myself to be doing comedy in a post-Jon Stewart world to a certain extent. I really saw through his show the power that comedy could have as a mode of communication and that comedy can do more than make people laugh,” Conover says. “It can also teach and enlighten people and open people’s minds and sort of inspire people to think more deeply about the world.”

While Stewart sat behind a desk, and Oliver finds himself in the same position, each episode of Conover’s fast-paced show finds him busting into various scenarios—uninvited—to impart his wisdom. He’s not bothering real people, but actors in the scenes directed by Paul Briganti, who also directed all of the web videos.

One of the show’s running jokes is how no one is ever happy to see Conover because, honestly, there are times when no one wants to hear the truth no matter how true it is. He mostly tortures Emily and Murph (a couple played by Emily Axford and Brian Murphy) throughout the first season—in one segment in the series debut, Conover interrupts their engagement to explain why people who buy diamond engagement rings aren’t sharing a timeless symbol of love but are rather falling victim to a marketing campaign created by diamond purveyor De Beers (a topic he tackled in his first web video, though the scenario is shot in a new way for the television show).