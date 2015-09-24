How To Turn A Bad Job Into A Good One

New research from Gallup suggests that American workers are generally more satisfied with our jobs than we were 10 years ago. And why shouldn’t we be?

Research has offered us a plethora of productivity hacks including more efficient ways to take a break, and how to cozy up to colleagues to make work feel less like, well, work. For their part, executives at organizations both small and large can mine any number of solutions to tap the motivation of staff from changing the workspace itself to ditching the annual review.

But it hasn’t helped, according to Barry Schwartz, who claimed through a popular TED talk that the way we think about work is broken.

Indeed, despite increases in transparency, technology, and mobility, there still hasn’t been a magic bullet to connect employees and motivate them to do their best work. According to Deloitte’s 2015 Global Human Capital Trends survey, employee engagement and retention are among the top challenge companies face around the world.

Those people who have satisfying jobs are engaged in “job crafting”–they are contributing to the organization in spite of their job description, not because of it.

In his new book, Why We Work, Schwartz aims to tackle the tricky issue of motivation that extends beyond simply punching a clock and collecting compensation for completing scheduled tasks. If workers are to be engaged, he posits, what does it take to turn even a rote job like packing boxes or answering phones in a call center into a meaningful and fulfilling daily experience?

Schwartz points out that those people who have satisfying jobs are engaged in “job crafting”–they are contributing to the organization in spite of their job description, not because of it. For example, a custodian at a hospital believes in the facility’s mission of wellness and seeks to serve the patients and families he comes in contact with, not only by keeping the environment clean and orderly, but also by interacting with them when he can.

Some might shrink from the daily grind of swabbing floors and clearing trash cans. But the way Schwartz sees it, those duties don’t have much to do with the custodian having a “good” job. Instead, he cites several factors, in addition to believing in the organization’s purpose, that contribute to overall engagement and satisfaction with the work: