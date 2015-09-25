What If Rich People Funded Journalism—But Didn’t Ruin It?

Audrey Cooper, the editor in chief of the San Francisco Chronicle, has been thinking a lot about H-1B visas. The visa type allows companies to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations like engineering, and it is especially relevant to the tech-heavy business population of Silicon Valley. But Cooper’s job is to tell the story of Northern California, and sending reporters abroad to talk with would-be immigrants and their families doesn’t quite fall into the priority list. “I could take it out of my budget,” she says, “but it would mean we are not going to follow our sports teams to the Olympics next year, or not going to cover a wildfire.”

Cooper initially couldn’t justify the cost of doing the story, but then she came across an unconventional alternative potential source of funding.

Earlier this month, The Chronicle launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise the $15,000 budget for multimedia reporting on H-1B visas. The campaign is part of an experiment, run by a platform called Beacon, that will match up to $3 million of crowdfunded contributions for reporting projects about immigration.

This is not Beacon’s first idea for funding journalism. The startup launched in 2013 as a way for readers to back individual journalists and, in exchange for funding them, receive access to their work.

It’s not that there’s not enough stuff out there, it’s that there’s not enough about what they’re interested in particularly.

But readers weren’t terribly interested in the paywall approach. “Nobody wakes up in the morning and says, ‘I’m not getting enough news articles in my face,’” says Beacon cofounder Adrian Sanders. “[But] I think people are waking up and realizing they don’t feel connected to the content and journalism out there. It’s not that there’s not enough stuff out there, it’s that there’s not enough about what they’re interested in particularly.”

Instead of backing individuals, Beacon started thinking about organizing content around topics, and allowing people to back publications that everyone—not just backers—could read. A partnership with the Institute for Nonprofit News launched in March successfully funded six projects from local publications.

Further exploring the idea that people wanted to fund reporting about topics that mattered to them, but weren’t necessarily clicky enough to be profitable under many media companies’ current business models, they launched a concept called “bounties” that allowed readers to set up campaigns to fund journalism around a topic of their choice. Once the goal was funded, Beacon would find a journalist to report the story. The problem with that, however, was that people weren’t necessarily great at articulating what they wanted news about. Some topics were overly broad (i.e., “You want stories about climate change, but what about climate change?”), and guiding them would require more editorial resources from Beacon.