Everything Louis C.K. Has Ever Found Troubling About Phones

Louis C.K.’s ascension to the tip-top of the upper echelon of comedy happened very slowly, and then all at once, just like technological innovation. It’s an apt comparison, considering that the tipping point may have had something to do with Louis’s viral 2008 Conan appearance , during which he incisively articulated our uneasy relationship with technology. As the comedian’s star has continued rising, his thoughts on tech have stayed in the mix–none more prominent, however, than those on cellphones.

In each new season of Louie, in every new hour of standup on HBO or his own platform, in maybe every few appearances on late-night talk shows, Louis always seems to come back to the topic of phones. These magical portals to every corner of the current and historical worlds, ever lodged as they are in our pockets, have proved endlessly fertile ground for comedic philosophizing–and a new video gathers together all of it that Louis C.K. has ever offered.

Cobbled together by YouTubers The A to Z Review, “Louis C.K. on Cellphones” is a refresher course for inveterate fans and a comprehensive introduction for novices to a particular aspect of C.K.’s worldview. Through clever editing, the video layers standup bits over scenes involving phones from Louie, and even incorporates some of that show’s signature winsome jazz score. Try to make it through all five minutes without looking at your phone.