Alison Brie Returns As Unikitty In The Newest “Lego Dimensions” Trailer

So far in the lead-up to the September 27 release date of Lego Dimensions, we’ve seen Joel McHale , Christopher Lloyd , and the voices of Chris Pratt, Michael J. Fox, Elizabeth Banks, and more . Now it’s Unikitty’s turn to give the world a peek at the highly anticipated video game that crosses characters, movie properties, and more in the toy brand’s multiverse.

This time Alison Brie, like McHale and Lloyd before her, gets a mysterious delivery that turns out to be a rather powerful Lego set. But when one small piece is missing, the deep rage within rears its vengeful head, even if for just a fleeting moment.

It’s a fun, if less elaborate, continuation of a thoroughly charming marketing campaign for the game. The game footage of a Batmen slapfight is just an added bonus.