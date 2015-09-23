No Matter What You Call Boobs, A New Cancer PSA Urges Women To Share Their Pair

“Rosebuds,” “fried eggs,” “bumpers,” and “washing-up gloves” are among the nicknames for breasts humorously demonstrated by famous French personalities including singer Micky Green, underwear designer Chantal Thomass, and the band Yelle in a new campaign to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Share Your Pair” is a social campaign created for French organization Le Cancer Du Sein, Parlons-en (“Let’s talk about breast cancer”) by agency BETC Paris and coffee brand Carte Noire. The colorful spot sits at the center of #AuNomDesSeins (“In the name of breasts”).

The message is simple: Get screened regularly. One in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime, but the earlier it’s detected, the higher the chances for recovery.