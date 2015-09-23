Forget Cecil The Lion, Paddy Power’s “American Dentist” Picks Rugby World Cup Winners

Walter Palmer gained worldwide notoriety after he shot and killed Cecil the Lion in Zimbabwe , and now the American dentist is being spoofed by a British betting firm for the Rugby World Cup.

Paddy Power is known for its more than quirky sense of humor–check out this helpful rugby tutorial tweet–and keeps its batsh*t streak alive with a new American Dentist mascot. The new campaign, by agency We Are Pi, takes the spirit of Paul the Octopus, who predicted winners during soccer’s 2010 World Cup, and hands it to a big-game hunter who predicts rugby winners by training his sights on the various country’s symbolic animals.

In true Paddy Power fashion, a disclaimer on its site says: “Please note: no animals were harmed in the making of these videos. Unlike several promising careers in the Paddy Power marketing department. Only joking–there are no promising careers in the Paddy Power marketing department.”