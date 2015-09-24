“This Is A Bad Movie”: Comedian Guy Branum Reviews “Stonewall”

As Roland Emmerich, the director of The Day After Tomorrow and Independence Day, takes on the challenge of representing the transformative moment in queer civil rights, the one task he is tireless in attending to is making sure we all know where our hero’s suitcase is. At a key perilous moment in the film, when our hero has just been kidnapped and all of the West Village is in turmoil, the camera slowly pans over to Danny’s beloved suitcase so we can see it rescued by a man title cards will later inform us is a real live civil rights hero. Successfully tracking that luggage is the film’s only success.

Stonewall is a deeply confused film. It attempts to make the story of the June 28, 1969, riots accessible by fictionalizing a white, beautiful, straight acting man-child to act as our proxy, then pushes the riots aside to focus on this boy’s love story, then pushes aside his love story so he can pine after his hometown sweetheart. The plot of this film contorts so completely that by the moment in the third act when the police come to raid the Stonewall Inn, it is a good thing. In the movie Stonewall, it is a GOOD THING which SAVES OUR HERO that the police show up to raid the bar and arrest gays.

This is a bad movie.

Our hero, Midwestern cypher Danny Winters, is so titanically normal, so mind-numbingly without specificity, that all is rendered milquetoast before him. He’s from Indiana! He plays football! He doesn’t appear to have an inappropriately close relationship with the “My Fair Lady” original cast album! The only thing Emmerich could have done to distance him further from gay culture would be to take a page from gay-for-pay webcam guys and have Irving talk about how he loves his girlfriend but needs the money at the top of every scene.

Much has been made of the film’s erasure of trans people and LGBT people of color from the film. Most articles about criticisms of the trailer described it as “white washing,” but the criticism isn’t entirely accurate. Emmerich TRIES to present a vibrant, multi-ethnic New York by dropping Danny into a band of racially diverse street hustlers who shout their lines so that we do not have opportunity to forget how fabulous they are. It’s not that Emmerich doesn’t show us effeminate, non-white or trans people, it’s just that he can’t imagine what they would do other than dress like a touring company of “Hair” and lust after Danny. The most shocking example is Otoja Abit as legendary drag queen Marsha P. Johnson. Abit’s refusal to commit to any real sense of femininity cannot be overstated. He plays our historic diva as simply a man in a dress, and I want to stab him for it. This film cannot for a moment rid itself of the awareness of what straight people see when they see LGBT people, and it is terrified of that judgment.

The only character who manages to chafe at the blandness of Stonewall is Puerto Rican hustler Ray (Jonny Beauchamp). Surrounded by cute boys with nothing to say, Ray sparkles with sensuous possibilities and salty comebacks. You cannot help but demand “Where is this bitch’s movie?” as you watch the acrobatics Beauchamp achieves with his lips, but soon enough Ray is diminished by the screenplay’s cornucopia of cliche.