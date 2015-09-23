A New Netflix Study Reveals When Viewers Get “Hooked” On Their TV Shows

For viewers, the benefits of having the entire season of a TV show dumped onto a streaming service like Netflix for binge consumption are obvious: Who doesn’t want to sink back into their sofa and watch episode after episode of their favorite show, emerging hours later–bleary-eyed, borderline catatonic–when work or family calls? But for people creating those shows, the appeal of the binge model is less obvious.

Until now. Netflix, the data-saturated company that monitors your every click, pause, and rewind, has done a study to determine at what point people become “hooked” on shows. In other words, when, exactly, do people decide that they’re going to stick it out for the long haul for Orange Is the New Black or How I Met Your Mother?

The answers may surprise you. For one thing, according to the study–which pulled from Netflix accounts that started watching season one of selected series between January and July 2015 across 16 different markets, including the U.S., Brazil, and Australia–it’s never the pilot episode that seals the deal. Indeed, not one of the 25 series that were examined–which included Netflix original series and many that debuted on other networks–hooked its audience out of the gate. For How I Met Your Mother, it wasn’t until episode eight that viewers turned into die-hard fans. For Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, it was episode four. And–who knew?–it only took two episodes for Bates Motel.

And how does Netflix define this turning point? According to the company, “70% of viewers who watched the hooked episode went on to complete season one.” Netflix could not identify what plot points sucked people in, only which episode.

It wasn’t until episode six that Mad Men took off with viewers.

This debunking of the importance of the pilot is yet another cannon Netflix is firing at the traditional television paradigm. The notion that it may take several episodes for a show to gain traction is anathema at networks, where the clock starts to tick as soon as a pilot airs, and pressure is on to cancel any series that isn’t immediately performing. Indeed, Netflix found that it wasn’t until episode six that Mad Men–the iconic show that put AMC on the original programming map–took off with viewers.

As Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos put it: “Given the precious nature of primetime slots on traditional TV, a series pilot is arguably the most important point in the life of the show. However, in our research of more than 20 shows across 16 markets, we found that no one was ever hooked on the pilot. This gives us confidence that giving our members all episodes at once is more aligned with how fans are made.”

Other interesting nuggets from the survey: The Dutch fall in love with shows faster than any other culture, generally one episode before other countries do; the Germans fell easy for Arrow; for the French it was How I Met Your Mother; Australians and New Zealanders need a little more convincing–they commit to shows one to two episodes later than the rest of the world with almost every show.