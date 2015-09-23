Will The Pope’s Visit Delay Your iPhone Delivery?

Seldom do two Western religions clash quite this directly. But for some devotees of the Church of Cupertino, this weekend’s Papal visit to the East Coast could bring some devastating news: Your new iPhone might take a few extra days to get to you.

The United States Postal Service is expecting major mail delivery delays starting in and around the Philadelphia area this Friday, according to the USPS website. Most notably, service will be disrupted for people in Philadelphia and parts of South Jersey and Delaware this Friday, September 25. In other words, the day the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus is supposed to ship to customers who pre-ordered it.

The Pope will also be making stops in New York City and Washington, D.C., but the “World Meeting of Families,” as the event is called, will mostly happen Philadelphia. The Pope’s visit won’t affect the vast majority of Apple customers, but for some residents of the region around Philly, you can add this to the list of inconveniences wrought by the arrival of the head of the Catholic Church, which is apparently a bigger deal from a security standpoint than any other public event in recent memory.

In Washington and New York, the USPS says that “only minimal/limited delays to deliveries and collections in the immediate areas of events are expected,” but that is subject to change as the event nears.

The much anticipated—and for some, dreaded—papal visit is happening in Philadelphia amidst unprecedented security precautions, including the shutdown of large swaths of the city, much of its mass transit system and many of the main bridges and highways in and out of the city. For some area residents who thought they might ride out the historically unique event by staying home and playing with Force Touch or taking their first ever Live Photos on an iPhone 6s or 6s Plus, they may have quite another thing coming.